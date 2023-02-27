Indian benchmarks settled in red for the seventh consecutive session on Monday, with metal, media, IT and auto tanking the most. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended lower due to heightened worries the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian Equities Extend Losing Streak on Worries Over US Rate Hikes - February 27, 2023
- GAIL gets an upgrade from Kotak Institutional Equities. What should investors do? - February 27, 2023
- Indian Equities Extend Losing Streak on Heightened Worries Over Aggressive Rate Hikes in US - February 27, 2023