Indian benchmarks extended their losses to Friday, mainly weighed down by metal stocks. Concerns over aggressive rate hikes by central bank continued to hurt both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, dragging …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian Equities Extend Losses to Sixth Day Due to Fears Over Aggresive Rate Increases - February 24, 2023
- Investors Are Dumping Equities and Cash Amid Fears of Hawkish Fed, BofA Says - February 24, 2023
- Indian equities log worst week in eight months as sentiment sours - February 24, 2023