India’s key benchmark equity indices — S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — extended their losses from the previous week and traded marginally in the red during early trade on Monday. At 9.38 a.m., …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- EQUITIES: Profit taking halts 4 weeks gains amidst mixed sentiment trading - February 7, 2022
- Indian equities extend losses - February 7, 2022
- ‘Remain invested in equities for the long term’ - February 6, 2022