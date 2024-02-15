Indian indices extended their gains on Thursday, lifted by a rebound in IT stocks and a sustained buying in state-owned banks. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty also benefitted from positive global cues …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian Equities Extend Winning Streak, Led by IT, State Banks - February 15, 2024
- BlackRock’s Powell on Japan, US Equities - February 15, 2024
- Gains in Airtel Africa’s stocks lift equities market by 1.8% in Nigeria - February 15, 2024