Indian indices settled in the red zone on Monday amid mixed global cues. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty fell due to the fading hopes of an early rate cut by the US Federal Reserve and ahead of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian Equities Fall on Monday on Fading Hopes of Early US Rate Cut, Drop in Financial Stocks - February 5, 2024
- Equities market recorded new heights in January, appreciated by 35.3% in Nigeria - February 5, 2024
- EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX falter as US rate cut hopes wane; Turkish equities jump - February 5, 2024