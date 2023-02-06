Indian benchmarks settled in red territory on Monday, weighed down mainly by IT stocks. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty mirrored downbeat Asian peers after a strong U.S. jobs report renewed fears of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian Equities Mirror Weak Asian Peers After Strong US Jobs Data Renew Rate Hikes Fears - February 6, 2023
- LGT Crestone’s CIO Scott Haslem says turbulence ahead so hold the line on equities, Australia - February 6, 2023
- Another wild weekend for cryptos — BTC, ETH and others drop after dip in equities and jobs surge - February 6, 2023