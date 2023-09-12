Dom. mrkts exp. to open pos. despite ‘valuation’ concerns. Nifty at 20,130, Asian mrkts flat on mixed global cues. FOMO & value buying likely themes. Analysts advise caution, book profits. FII selloff …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Why equities are unfazed by rising oil prices - September 11, 2023
- Indian equities poised for positive open, Gift Nifty at 20,130 signals strong start - September 11, 2023
- These 10 brokers traded N1.37trn equities in 8 months - September 11, 2023