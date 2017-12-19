Indian equities’ premium now at highest point of year

On Monday, the Indian equity market’s premium to its Asian counterparts scaled the highest point in a year. This, along with low volatility levels mirrors investor confidence in a bright future for Indian companies. Chart 1 gives a short history of the …
