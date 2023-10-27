Indian indices recovered from their six-day losing streak on Friday, with gains seen across all sectors. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty mirrored major peers in Asia and Europe and ended higher as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian Equities Rebound on Friday After US Delivers Nearly 5% Jump in Q3 GDP - October 27, 2023
- British equities climb on commodity boost, but set for weekly drop - October 27, 2023
- Brazil’s Equities And The Price Of Oil: Enabling Turbo Mode? - October 27, 2023