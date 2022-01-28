The Indian equities have rebounded from the previous day’s sharp losses and traded in the green during early trade on Friday due to value buying at lower levels. On Thursday, the sharp losses were …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian equities rebound sharply; Sensex, Nifty rise 1% - January 28, 2022
- Equities fight back against hawkish central banks - January 28, 2022
- Asia to perform in line with global equities: Standard Chartered’s Steve Brice - January 28, 2022