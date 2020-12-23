US stocks ended mostly lower overnight due to concerns over new covid variation, which has halted movement in and out of the UK and sent vaccine makers scrambling to ensure their drugs are effective …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Indian equities seen volatile on virus concerns; Wipro, Infosys in focus - December 22, 2020
- European Equities: Brexit, COVID-19 and U.S Stats to Drive the Majors - December 22, 2020
- ENZL: New Zealand Equities Look Overvalued As New Zealand Dollar Trades To Fair Value - December 22, 2020