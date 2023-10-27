Indian indices plunged on Thursday, with metal and realty the biggest losers. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty continued to drag amid the uncertainties caused by the Israel-Hamas conflict and the offloading of funds by foreign investors due to the rising US bond yields.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian Equities Sink on Thursday, Weighed Down by Israel-Hamas War, Rise in US Bond Yields - October 27, 2023
- Correction in mid and small cap stocks not yet complete, says Kotak Institutional Equities - October 27, 2023
- Stock Market Live Updates: Asian equities rise on hopes of US tech rebound - October 26, 2023