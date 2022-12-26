The benchmark Nifty50 index reclaimed the psychological 18,000 mark and closed 1.17 per cent higher at 18,014.60, while the 30-share Sensex jumped 1.20 per cent to 60,566.42, marking their biggest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Risk Vs reward for equities in 2023 has improved: J.P. Morgan - December 26, 2022
- Indian Equities Snap 5-day Losing Streak - December 26, 2022
- Positive Sentiment To Linger On Equities Market - December 26, 2022