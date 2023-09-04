The six-month rolling cumulative investment of foreign investors rose to $20.6 billion (₹1.69 lakh crore) – the highest in 28 months, data from NSDL showed. There are only nine instances in the last …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian equities stay a bright spot for FPIs among EM peers - September 3, 2023
- Rural Equities to pay dividend after profit lift - September 3, 2023
- International Equities’ Still Credible Portfolio Diversifiers - September 3, 2023