Post changes, India will have 131 companies in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, and the nation’s weight will reach an all-time high of 16.3 per cent, analyst Abhilash Pagaria wrote in a note.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Bonds have ‘rarely been more compelling than equities’ according to Pimco PMs - November 15, 2023
- Indian equities to receive net $1.5 billion inflow with latest MSCI index rejig: Nuvama - November 15, 2023
- European equities’ upside could be limited next year, HSBC says - November 15, 2023