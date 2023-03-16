Indian shares were off to a muted start on Thursday, on fragile investor sentiment globally after Credit Suisse, one of Europe’s top lenders, added to worries about a crisis in the financial sector.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian equities trade lower after Credit Suisse spooks Asian peers - March 16, 2023
- These two sectors have remained insulated from the equities sell-off so far - March 15, 2023
- Why growth equities are the new contrarian picks: QVG Capital - March 15, 2023