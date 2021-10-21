Indian equities ‘unattractive’ with high valuations, slowing earnings: UBS

UBS AG said on Wednesday Indian equities are ‘unattractive’ citing expensive valuations following the record-setting rally in recent weeks. The brokerage, in its Asia Pacific strategy note, ‘double …
