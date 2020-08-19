Positive trend in equity markets and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the rupee, while concerns over rising COVID-19 cases continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Besides, weak American …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian Rupee: Stays Supported Amid Positive Trend In Equities - August 19, 2020
- Market LIVE: Indian equities seen firm; Asian stocks at 7-month highs - August 18, 2020
- Oakland County taps Nuance Investments for midcap value equities - August 18, 2020