Indian shares advanced on Thursday, in tandem with global stocks, after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s less hawkish-than-expected stance on monetary policy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian shares join global rally on bets of end to Fed rate hikes - November 2, 2023
- US Federal Reserve holds interest rates at 22-year high - November 2, 2023
- Stocks keep gains after Fed decision; 10-yr Treasury yield hits 2-wk low - November 2, 2023