BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares rose on Friday, aided by financials and tracking a rebound in U.S. equities, although fears of aggressive interest rate hikes by global central banks persisted. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian shares open higher tracking rise in U.S. equities - February 23, 2023
- Indian shares set to open higher tracking rise in U.S. equities - February 23, 2023
- Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian shares set to open higher tracking rise in US equities - February 23, 2023