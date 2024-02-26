“Traders are awaiting new catalysts with the corporate earnings season ending,” said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities. Concerns over stretched valuations linger on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian shares seen muted tracking broader Asian equities - February 25, 2024
- Foreign investors extend net buying of local equities for fifth week - February 25, 2024
- Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund N.V. (ROB.VI) - February 25, 2024