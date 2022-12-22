Indian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, tracking gains in global equities following positive U.S. economic data, although hawkish commentary from the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian shares set to rise mirroring global equities - December 21, 2022
- VIX Collapse Lifts the Equities, EURUSD Extreme Range with Limited Time - December 21, 2022
- Perpetual appoints deputy equities head - December 21, 2022