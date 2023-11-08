However, it is also leading to what Ashish Gupta, chief investment officer at Axis Bank’s mutual fund, dubs “the gamification of Indian equities”. Indeed, many new investors are speculating instead of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- India’s gamified equities are a wake-up call - November 8, 2023
- Beyond equities: A case for multi-asset diversification - November 8, 2023
- Live: Indian Equities Eyes 19,500 Mark; Fed’s Guidance In Focus | Opening Bell - November 7, 2023