IndiGo has made meaningful market share gains in international and is strategically well-placed to make incremental gains,” said Kotak Institutional Equities.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- IndiGo shares gain following bullish outlook by Kotak Institutional Equities - August 29, 2023
- Fundamental Radar: Mphasis stock may correct to Rs 2,100; Kotak Equities explains why - August 29, 2023
- Surging Equities Reduce Allure Of Gold As Inflation Rages On - August 29, 2023