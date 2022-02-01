Indonesia is set to lift its coal export ban today, provided that local producers meet domestic market obligations before exporting. Nikkei Asia reports that minors will need to report fulfillment …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Despite The Poor Start To 2022, Equities Could See More Red Ahead (February Issue) - February 1, 2022
- Thor Equities buys Jewels Transportation’s warehouse in Newark - February 1, 2022
- Indonesia to lift coal export ban, with conditions – coal equities on fire - February 1, 2022