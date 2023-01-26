What worked well in Global Equities in 2022? As expected with hindsight, those sectors that tend to do well in rising inflationary periods were the best places to be over the year. Both energy and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Industry Voice: Where next for Global equities? - January 26, 2023
- Equities analyst Alastair Stewart on the adage of buying on the rumour, selling on the good - January 26, 2023
- UK equities no longer a ‘must own’ asset class, shareholder group warns - January 26, 2023