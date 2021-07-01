Inflationary pressures are bearing down on Acadian Asset Management’s forecast for the stock market. “In equities, the combination of inflation inputs that we have, it has really rung kind of an alarm …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Inflation has ‘really rung’ an alarm for equities forecast, Acadian portfolio manager says
Inflationary pressures are bearing down on Acadian Asset Management’s forecast for the stock market. “In equities, the combination of inflation inputs that we have, it has really rung kind of an alarm …