Inflation measured by consumer prices rose to an eight-month high at 6.07 percent in February 2022. Contrary to the policymakers’ belief of a transitory inflation, the inflation appears to be sticky …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Inflation is here: Time to invest in equities? - March 17, 2022
- Rupee jumps 41 paise to close at 75.80 against US dollar on positive domestic equities - March 17, 2022
- EMERGING MARKETS-Equities extend rally as China, Fed worries ebb - March 17, 2022