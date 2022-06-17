Benchmark equity indices touched more than one-year lows in their sixth straight session of losse as worries with respect to inflation continued to grip financial markets worldwide. The S&P BSE Sensex …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Inflation worries haunt equities markets - June 17, 2022
- US equities bouncing back from the brutal WS selloff after the Fed’s largest rate hike since 1994 - June 17, 2022
- U.S. Dollar Modestly Higher Along With Equities - June 17, 2022