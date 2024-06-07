The Indian rupee appreciated 14 paise to 83.39 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, in line with a firm trend in domestic equity markets after the Reserve Bank kept the key policy rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- INR Settles Higher Amid Firm Trend In Equities And RBI Policy - June 7, 2024
- Chart Beat: FIIs shun Indian equities more than before - June 7, 2024
- Dangote, others lead equities to N13.3tr gain - June 7, 2024