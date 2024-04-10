The Indian rupee appreciated 12 paise to close at 83.19 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, as equity benchmarks climbing to all-time high levels and a weak greenback against major …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- INR Settles Higher On Positive Equities And Muted Dollar Overseas - April 10, 2024
- British equities move higher; US inflation in focus - April 10, 2024
- British equities open higher with US inflation data in focus - April 10, 2024