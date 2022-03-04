EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total transaction of $617,985.06. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) EVP Sells 3,234 Shares of Stock - March 4, 2022
- Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FibroGen, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN) - March 4, 2022
- BlackRock blocks purchase of Russian equities across active and index funds - March 4, 2022