BlackRock CIO Rick Rieder joins ‘Closing Bell’ to talk about his outlook on markets. Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you. Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC delivered to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Interest rates will stay low, pushing equities higher: BlackRock’s Rieder - November 11, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold steady as vaccine doubts, stimulus bets offset strong equities - November 11, 2020
- Gold Retreats With Gains in Dollar and Equities Sapping Demand - November 11, 2020