The impact of the Interim Budget on equity markets will be neutral to mildly positive for the near term and other emerging triggers will drive its trajectory later, HDFC Securities MD & CEO Dhiraj …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Interim Budget seen as neutral to mildly positive for equities - February 1, 2024
- European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Move Modestly Higher in Wednesday Trading - February 1, 2024
- AU and JP equities fall back on Asia PMI day, Caixin PMI stays positive, BoJ buys less - February 1, 2024