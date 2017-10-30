We did not initiate any positions during September. We exited our position in Rockwell Collins, the global leading supplier of avionics, communication and interior products to the commercial and government aerospace markets, following the announcement in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Intermede Global Equities Fund – Monthly Report Sep 2017 - October 30, 2017
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities FFO in-line, misses on rental revenue - October 30, 2017
- Equities slump as investors lock in gains - October 30, 2017