Foreign investors turned net sellers of Malaysian equities over the Lunar New Year holiday-shortened trading week to the tune of 160.7 million ringgit ($38.4 million) after three weeks of foreign …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Int’l investors sell $38M of M’sia equities in LNY - February 7, 2022
- 18,600 Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Acquired by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd - February 7, 2022
- 40,200 Shares in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Bought by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd - February 7, 2022