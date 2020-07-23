Invesco is ‘constructive’ on China A-shares and equities

China’s overall economic recovery remains solid amid the coronavirus outbreak, and improving fundamentals support how these markets have another 15%-20% more to go, says David Chao, Invesco’s global …
