China and Hong Kong’s markets have surged by a third since the lows last November, as the easing of pandemic curbs puts these economies back in business. Yet, with short- and long-term opportunities …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- ETMarkets Smart Talk: We are getting cautiously optimistic on equities; like gold as a hedge: Rohit Beri - March 9, 2023
- Investing Strategies: Abrdn: Not too late to increase allocation to Chinese equities - March 9, 2023
- Letter: Don’t overlook role of retail investors in UK equities - March 9, 2023