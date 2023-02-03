Investors poured cash into bonds and stocks in the week to Wednesday, showing conviction in both asset classes, a report from BofA Global Research showed on Friday, while they shed cash and gold.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Investors show ‘no inflation fear’ as they snap up bonds, equities and sell cash – BofA - February 3, 2023
- Investor conviction continues for bonds, returns for equities – BofA - February 3, 2023
- Multifamily player Tides Equities faces $6.5B dilemma in the Sun Belt - February 3, 2023