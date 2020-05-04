Investors witnessed a wealth erosion of Rs 5.15 lakh crore in BSE-listed companies in morning trade on Monday tracking a heavy selloff in the market, with benchmark Sensex plunging over 1,700 points.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Investor wealth plummets Rs 5.15 lakh crore in early trade as equities tank - May 4, 2020
- BRIEF-NYSE Arca Equities Says Reviewing Potentially Erroneous Trades In Akazoo S.A. Warrants - May 4, 2020
- U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Despite Market Rally, ETF And Fund Investors Give Equities A Cold Shoulder During The Week - May 4, 2020