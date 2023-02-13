US benchmark equity indexes rose a day ahead of a key inflation report. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.3% to 11,869.2, with the S&P 500 up 0.9% to 4,127.1 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.8% …
