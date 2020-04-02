If Covid-19 impact is minimal and does not deteriorate from what we see today, we could have a potential to move towards mean valuations – that will imply a return of up to 17% from here.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Investors are still apprehensive of Covid impact on businesses, sentiment: Amit Khurana, head of equities, Dolat Capital - April 1, 2020
- How Equities And The S&P 500 React And Rally Hard After Black Swan Events - April 1, 2020
- Wednesday’s Stock Market Close: US Equities Plunge, Second Quarter Begins On The Wrong Foot - April 1, 2020