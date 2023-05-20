ETFs rose from 19 per cent to 22 per cent, but equities saw the biggest increase, jumping from 27 per cent in 2018 to 36 per cent in 2022. “Right now and for the last two decades ETFs have been …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Investors dump mutual funds for equities too, not only ETFs - May 20, 2023
- Maddd Equities, Joy Construction land $143M in DoBro — but it was hard - May 19, 2023
- Valuation Matters: U.S. High Yield And U.S. Equities - May 19, 2023