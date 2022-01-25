The FBM KLCI took a deep fall in the morning session as fears over a Russian intrusion into Ukraine created panic among investors, whose nerved were already frayed by the US Federal Reserve monetary …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Investors flee equities amid fears of Russia-Ukraine conflict - January 25, 2022
- Budget Maybe Neutral to Marginally Negative For Equities In The Near Term - January 25, 2022
- Buying the dip? Avoid lump-sum plays into equities - January 24, 2022