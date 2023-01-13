LONDON (Reuters) -Investors poured money into equity and bond funds and moved money out of gold in the week to Wednesday, according to BofA Global Research, taking heart from a string of positive data …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Investors jump into equities and bonds in Goldilocks scenario – BofA - January 13, 2023
- Goldman Sachs’ investment team bullish on equities -report - January 13, 2023
- Goldman Sachs’ investment team bullish on equities - January 13, 2023