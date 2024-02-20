Trading in the Nigerian stock market started the week with bearish sentiments as profit-taking activities in industrial heavyweight, Dangote Cement, alongside MTN Nigeria Communication and Zenith Bank …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- US, Europe Futures Dip as Asian Equities Retreat: Markets Wrap - February 20, 2024
- Investors lose N1.8trn as equities market opens week bearish - February 20, 2024
- Multibagger stock: Money doubled in 90 days! NBFC okays conversion of 8.75 lakh warrants into equities - February 20, 2024