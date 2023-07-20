Japanese equities continue to look attractive to foreign and local investors, backed by a significant valuation discount to other developed markets, the continuation of loose monetary policy, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Investors see Japanese equities shining brighter on attractive valuations - July 20, 2023
- Alexandria Equities (ARE) Gets a Buy from Jefferies - July 20, 2023
- Equities market turns bearish as investors lose N5.17bn - July 20, 2023