WASHINGTON — Global stocks stumbled as the European Central Bank and the Bank of England soured investor sentiment around inflation on Thursday, while a downbeat status update from the firm formerly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Investors shed global equities on BoE interest-rate hikes, glum Facebook status update - February 3, 2022
- Oil Steadies After OPEC+ Supply Decision and Equities Fall - February 3, 2022
- Impax hires French to focus on ‘strategic direction’ of listed equities - February 3, 2022