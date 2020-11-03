Adrian Zuercher of UBS Global Wealth Management says a stimulus is imminent regardless who wins the U.S. elections and that will push money into the U.S. economy and equity markets.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Investors should stay in equities the next few weeks despite election volatility: UBS - November 3, 2020
- Gold stalls as equities move higher into the EU open - November 3, 2020
- Election whale trade — Bank of America equities shakeup — Charles Schwab layoffs - November 2, 2020