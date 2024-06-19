“After a brief surge to positive return expectations in May, investors adopted a more pessimistic stance in June,” S&P said, adding that investors’ views on equity fundamentals dropped in June. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Investors sour on U.S. equities: S&P - June 19, 2024
- Investing Beyond Benchmarks: The Case For Unconstrained Equities - June 19, 2024
- Nifty target price increased to Rs 25,638; HDFC Bank among 19 conviction picks: InCred Equities - June 19, 2024